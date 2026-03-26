Crushers Launch Frontier League's First-Ever Ballpark Pass at ForeFront Field

Published on March 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to become the first team in the Frontier League to feature a Ballpark Pass - a ticket option allowing fans general admission access to all 51 Crushers home games at ForeFront Field in the 2026 season at a one-time cost of just $99.

The general admission ticket is standing room only and does not include a permanent seat-back. Fans can enjoy the game from the Left Field Grass Berm area or the 3rd Base Picnic Plaza when space permits.

Once purchased, fans will have the chance to log into their account and pick the games they want to attend throughout the season (maximum 4 games at a time). Fans will be able to transfer their ticket, upgrade to seats, and add guest passes at a discounted rate.

For even more savings, groups of four can purchase a Family 4-Pack for just $199.

The Ballpark Pass gives fans the opportunity to attend multiple Crushers home games throughout the season with incredible flexibility and value, making it the perfect option for families, young professionals, baseball fans, and anyone looking to enjoy fun summer nights at the ballpark.

Whether you're meeting friends after work, bringing the family out for a weekend game, or just love the atmosphere of live baseball, the Ballpark Pass makes it easier than ever to be part of the Crushers season.

To purchase your Crushers Ballpark Pass or for questions, visit LakeErieCrushers.com/lec-ballpark-pass or call the ticket office at (440) 934-3636.

The Lake Erie Crushers will open their 17th season at ForeFront Field in Avon on Friday, May 8th, 2026 presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union in a playoff rematch against the Schaumburg Boomers. Join us for postgame fireworks and the first Dollar Dog Night as we kick off the 2026 season! For information on season ticket memberships visit lakeeriecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from March 26, 2026

Crushers Launch Frontier League's First-Ever Ballpark Pass at ForeFront Field - Lake Erie Crushers

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