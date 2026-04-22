Frontier League Set to Become the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB) Beginning in the 2027 Season

Published on April 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL) News Release







Avon, Ohio - The Frontier League, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball and the longest-running independent baseball organization in North America, announced today a comprehensive brand transformation. Beginning in the 2027 baseball season, the league will compete as the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB).

The rebranding process began in the fall of 2024 when Frontier League's Board of Directors formed a Strategic Planning Committee to evaluate their current position and future opportunities in the professional baseball structure. The Committee was composed of team owners with a variety of professional sports experience, ranging from people with more than 20 years in the Frontier League to those new to the league but with an extensive background in the sports and entertainment industry.

"With the tremendous growth over the past five years, highlighted by our expansion into Canada along with the Northeast and Southeast in the United States, our Board felt that it was the appropriate time for a detailed study of both our current role and future opportunities," commented league commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Working with an outside facilitator, the Strategic Planning Committee determined that we had outgrown the Frontier League brand, and that National Association of Professional Baseball better identified our current structure and future goals." The strategic visioning and rebranding process are both being led by BLDG, a consultancy firm out of Covington, Kentucky. BLDG previously oversaw the 2020 rebranding of the Florence Y'alls team along with the 2025 brand refresh of the Windy City ThunderBolts.

The transition follows a landmark 2025 season where the league set its fourth consecutive attendance record and led the four Partner Leagues in player contracts transferred to MLB organizations. The league's 34-year history, statistics, and records, along with those of the individual teams, will still remain.

"It is important that we continue to recognize the efforts, passion, and achievements of the thousands of players, staff, employees, and supporters whose dedication has allowed us to be an integral part of our communities for over three decades," continued Tahsler. "A key factor throughout the visioning and rebranding process was to balance retaining our history while planning for the future."

"North America's Home Teams"

The NAPB brand strategy centers on the concept of being "North America's Home Teams," positioning each of the 18 clubs as a vital community asset. The league and individual teams have a unique ability to balance the fun of an entertainment venue, the ability to create unique marketing platforms for businesses, and the seriousness of professional baseball.

Visual Identity & Heritage

The new visual identity bridges the gap between baseball's rich 1901 heritage and a clean, modern aesthetic. The new "NA" monogram, adorned with a signature pennant flag, will be featured prominently on all team uniforms, digital platforms, and league broadcasts beginning in the 2027 season. The visual identity also includes French versions, driving the inclusion of our teams in Canada.

"While our branding is being updated, our core mission will remain the same," added Tahsler. "We strive to be a positive, contributing member to each of our communities while providing players and staff the opportunity to launch or continue a career in professional baseball." The full set of marks will be unveiled during the 2026 Home Run Derby, being held on Tuesday, July 14 at Florence's Thomas More Stadium.

Fans can stay up to date on the 2026 season of the Frontier League and the transition to the National Association of Professional Baseball by visiting https://www.frontierleague.com/.

About the National Association of Professional Baseball (NAPB) The NAPB (currently the Frontier League) is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball. Founded in 1993, it is the oldest and largest independent professional baseball league in North America, featuring 18 teams across the Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Eastern Canada.

About BLDG Founded in 2012, BLDG has helped revive legacy businesses, stand up startups, improve recruitment at hallowed universities, sell regional tourism value propositions, used placemaking to galvanize communities, helped pass anti-smoking legislation, and even created fun minor- league baseball identities.







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