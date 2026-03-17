Brand New South Side Saturdays Feature a Mix of Giveaways, Character Appearances and More

Published on March 17, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The one thing that will always be a part of our South Side Saturdays is our famous postgame fireworks show!

Some of the nights will also offer an amazing bundle that includes a ticket, $10 concession cash and an exclusive themed t-shirt all for $30.

Check out all the details below for our nine South Side Saturday games during the summer of 2026!

- The first of two Super Mega fireworks shows

- This show will be longer, brighter and one of the best shows of the year!

For full details on the May 9th SUPER MEGA Fireworks night #1 click here!

- First 1000 fans receive a fantastic Hawaiian shirt

- Postgame fireworks show

For full details on the May 30th Hawaiian Shirt giveaway night click here!

- Appearance by Bluey & Bingo Heeler

- Bluey music, triviaand more

- Sticky gecko giveaway

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the June 13th Bluey Night click here!

- Live pregame music

- Elvis music and activities all night long

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the June 27th Elvis Night click here!

- Live pregame music

- Burger/Margarita specials

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the July 11th Jimmy Buffett Night click here!

- We honor children battling and surviving cancer benefiting numerous local charities.

- Appearances from Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man and Wonder Women

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the July 25th Fight Cancer Superhero Night click here!

- Appearances by Woody and Buzz Lightyear

- Movie clips, music and more Toy Story fun

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the August 1st Toy Story Night click here!

- Live pregame music by "American English"

- Beatles music and activities all night long

- Postgame fireworks show

- Special bundle that includes tickets, concession cash and a exclusive t-shirt

For full details on the August 15th Beatles Night click here!

- Final fireworks night of the year

- This show will be longer, brighter and one of the best shows of the year!

- ThunderBolts wear full

- Final fireworks night of the year pajama uniforms to be auctioned off

For full details on the August 22nd Pajama Party / Super Mega Fireworks click here!







Frontier League Stories from March 17, 2026

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