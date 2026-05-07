Mississippi Mud Monsters Add New On-Field Hat Ahead of Opening Day

Published on May 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Opening Day has arrived, and the Mississippi Mud Monsters are adding one more piece to the swamp.

After debuting one of the most flexible uniform sets in professional baseball during their inaugural 2025 season, the Mud Monsters have added a third on-field team hat to their official uniform rotation for 2026. The new black crown and teal visor cap is a CAPX Pro Blend Stretch Fit, matching the construction of the team's original on-field hats. It features the Mud Monsters' Swimming Fish logo across the front, matching teal accents, a CAPX maker's mark on the side and "Mississippi" stitched across the back.

The addition expands the Mud Monsters' uniform system from 18 possible combinations to 27.

"One of the things we wanted from the beginning was a uniform set that felt alive," said Assistant General Manager David Kerr, who designed the original uniforms in-house. "We did not want one home look, one road look and one alternate. We wanted pieces that could move, mix and tell a slightly different story every night. Adding this hat gives us nine more ways to do that."

The Mud Monsters' original uniforms were unveiled in April 2025 under the theme "Built from the Swamp," with three jerseys, three pants and two hats creating 18 possible on-field combinations. The set was designed to give the expansion franchise a look rooted in Pearl, shaped by Mississippi and built around the strange, cinematic energy of the Mud Monsters brand.

The three jerseys remain central to the team's identity: Teal for the deep waters monsters call home, White for the heavy morning mist rolling across the swamp and Black for the midnight hours when the real legends wake up.

The three pants also continue the story, with Teal pants featuring Pirate Gold piping as a nod to Pearl's heritage, White pants with Teal and Cypress Green piping for a clean contrast, and Black pants with solid Teal piping for a sharp midnight look.

Now, the new Swimming Fish CAPX Pro Blend Stretch Fit cap joins the team's original Teal and Steel crown CAPX Pro Blend Stretch Fit hats, giving the Mud Monsters three official on-field hat options to pair with their three jerseys and three pants.

"This is a small addition with a big impact," Kerr said. "It keeps the original uniform story intact, but it gives the players and fans something fresh. One new hat turns 18 combinations into 27, and for a team built around personality, that matters."

The new hat also brings one of the franchise's most recognizable marks into the everyday uniform mix. While the raised "M" logo remains a key part of the Mud Monsters' identity, the Swimming Fish gives the club another on-field look with more motion, attitude and creature-forward energy.

Every Mud Monsters uniform will continue to include the State of Mississippi Flag stitched on the right sleeve, along with the team's dripping Creature Flow font, originally created by The Cirlot Agency of Flowood, Mississippi. Players will also continue to wear matte black Rawlings helmets featuring the Swinging Fish logo on the front and the State of Mississippi Flag on the back.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters open the 2026 season tonight at Trustmark Park against the Gateway Grizzlies. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Opening Day festivities include Trustmark-presented postgame fireworks, $2 Thirsty Thursday 16 oz. domestic drafts, and a "Deep South, Deep Swagger" T-shirt giveaway for the first 2,000 fans presented by Trustmark.







Frontier League Stories from May 7, 2026

Mississippi Mud Monsters Add New On-Field Hat Ahead of Opening Day - Mississippi Mud Monsters

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