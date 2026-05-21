May 21 Game against Jackals Postponed

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Due to expected inclement weather, the May 21 game (10:35 AM) against the New Jersey Jackals at Hinchliffe Stadium has been postponed. Please stay tuned for rescheduling details.

The Miners travel to Canada for a three-game series against the Ottawa Titans starting Friday, May 22. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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