ThunderBolts Silence Mud Monsters Bats in Series Finale

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (6-6) saw their high-flying offense stifled for the first time this season as the Windy City ThunderBolts (8-5) cruised to a 3-0 victory to avoid a series sweep.

Mississippi managed just three hits against ThunderBolts pitching, two of which came from catcher Tevis Payne II in his professional debut.

The Mud Monsters were not lacking baserunners throughout the afternoon; the issue was bringing them home. Windy City handed Mississippi seven free baserunners, but the Mud Monsters stranded 11 men on base.

It looked like Mississippi might break through in the first inning after Brayland Skinner drew a leadoff walk and Travis Holt followed with a one-out free pass to put two aboard.

Skinner advanced to second and third during the next two at-bats but was ultimately left stranded.

On the mound, Hunter Belton made his second start in the teal and black and delivered five innings of one-run ball on five hits while striking out two and walking two.

Belton's lone earned run came on a Daryl Ruiz RBI single in the third inning to put the ThunderBolts ahead 1-0.

Braden Forsyth entered in the sixth and tossed a scoreless inning before continuing his outing into the seventh, where Windy City loaded the bases with one out. Michael Sandle then delivered a two-run single to extend the ThunderBolts lead to 3-0.

A third Windy City runner attempted to score on the play but was thrown out trying to advance from first to third.

Both singles by Payne II were followed by ground balls off the bat of Slater Schield that turned into Windy City double plays, one in the fifth inning and another to end the seventh.

Mississippi mounted one final threat in the ninth after back-to-back walks issued by Windy City reliever Carter Delaney allowed Nathan Rose and Payne II to reach base.

ThunderBolts manager Tom Carcione then turned to Zach Cameron, who hit Schield with his first pitch to load the bases for the top of the Mississippi order.

Brayland Skinner flew out for the inning's second out before Kyle Booker, with his 19-game multi-season hitting streak on the line, grounded out to end the game.

The Mud Monsters now continue their road trip in Schaumburg, Illinois for a three-game series against the Boomers. As of writing, no starting pitchers have been announced for either side. First pitch at Wintrust Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.