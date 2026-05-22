Maddox Long, Staff Impressive in 1-0 Rubber Game Loss

Published on May 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things lost a pitching duel to the Florence Y'alls in the finale of a three-game series at EQT Park Thursday. In the loss, Maddox Long fired seven innings of one-run ball in his first start at home as a professional and was followed by two zeroes by the pen.

Long put together an impressive outing, going seven innings, giving up three hits and one run with four strikeouts and no walks on 92 pitches in just his second career start. Despite the effort, Long was given the loss, as the RBI single in the top of the fourth inning by Y'alls right fielder Brendan Bobo was the deciding run in the tight rubber game.

The Wild Things struggled offensively as Y'alls starting pitcher Isaac Milburn tossed five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, with no runs, five strikeouts and six walks on 86 pitches. The Wild Things couldn't capitalize on the free pass, as they totaled two hits and left nine runners on base. Y'alls left-hander Aiden McEvoy earned the save, throwing two scoreless to end the game.

Kelvin Perez and Landon Ginn added to the strong pitching performance, as they tossed scoreless eighth & ninth innings, respectively. Florence managed just three total hits.

The Wild Things will take on the Joliet Slammers this Friday, 5/22 at 7:05 p.m. at EQT Park. It's the second Fireworks Friday of the season presented by Berks Foods, while Berks Foods also presents Polish Night with food specials planned for the occasion, amongst the fun. Tickets are available now at washingtonwildthings.com !

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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