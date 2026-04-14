Otters Welcome Four New Pitchers to 2026 Squad

Published on April 14, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the signings of right-handed pitchers Jeremy Adorno, Austin Aldeano, Andrew Garcia and Ben Petschke.

Jeremy Adorno joins the Otters for his first year of pro ball. Adorno got his baseball start in Hillsboro, TX. As a freshman in college at Southern Arkansas, he posted a 15-0 year with a 2.83 ERA. Over his four years with Southern Arkansas, Adorno struck out 461 batters, while only walking 180. He finished his career with a record of 35-11 and an ERA of 3.55.

Austin Aldeano is another Central American player venturing to Evansville for the 2026 season. Aldeano hails from Panama and adds another strong arm for the Otters. Aldeano is signing with the Otters after fighting through a few ranks with the Cleveland organization. In 2025 with the Guardians Single-A affiliate, he struck out one-third of the batters he saw. Starting his professional career at 18, he already has four years of minor league experience.

Andrew Garcia has joined the Otters after spending four seasons in the Pioneer League. Over those four years, he claimed 20 saves. In the 2025 season with Yuba-Sutter, Garcia struck out 58 in just 42.2 innings. Garcia should bring strong bullpen talent to the Otters.

Ben Petschke is the second former Dayton University pitcher to join the Otters this offseason. He had 75 strikeouts in 69.1 innings during his two college seasons with the Flyers. Petschke will take on the Frontier League after his time in the Single-A affiliate for the Astros.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season at Bosse Field on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from April 14, 2026

Otters Welcome Four New Pitchers to 2026 Squad - Evansville Otters

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