Lic's Deli Named Otters' Bread and Ice Cream Provider

Published on April 27, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce that Lic's Deli and Ice Cream has been named the exclusive ice cream and bread supplier of the Otters for 2026.

"One of our main focuses this year was to connect with the community of Evansville," Otters General Manager Trevor Lakins said. "We are proud to bring fans locally made bread and ice cream every single night this season at Bosse Field."

To help celebrate the beginning of this new partnership, the Otters and Lic's invite fans out on Thursday, April 30 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lic's Deli at 11 NW 5th St, Evansville, IN 47708. Fans will be able to enjoy some of Lic's famous ice cream, meet and take pictures with Evan the Otter and get excited for the 2026 season.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with the Evansville Otters - an organization that shares our deep roots in tradition, community and quality," Lic's Owner Jody Ashby said. "As we celebrate 76 years of Lic's Deli & Ice Cream, this collaboration represents a meaningful step forward and we look forward to what's ahead."

Lic's Deli and Ice Cream was established in 1950 in Evansville, IN and still make their ice cream, bread, pasties, chili and more from scratch every single day. With seven Evansville locations, Otters fans across town can enjoy the local comfort of Lic's Deli and Ice Cream.

Single game, season tickets and group offerings are all now available for the 2026 season. The Otters open the 2026 regular season on Thursday, May 7 at 6:35 p.m. against the Florence Y'alls.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.