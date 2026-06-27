Florence Opener against Evansville Postponed
Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-18) had their game against the Evansville Otters postponed Friday night. Today's game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader tomorrow. The Y'alls will resume tonight's game starting at 2:30 PM Saturday and play game two at the originally scheduled 6:36 PM for Margaritaville night. Game one will be played with no fans, so gates for Margaritaville will still open at 5:00 PM. LHP Isaac Milburn will toe the rubber for Florence in game two and will oppose Evansville's RHP Garret Simpson.
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