Campbell Spins Fourth Straight Quality Start; Offense Propels Mud Monsters to 11-4 Victory over Crushers

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters on game night(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - Kasten Furr and Slater Schield each picked up 3 RBIs behind another Tyler Campbell quality outing as The Mississippi Mud Monsters (17-26) jumped to an 11-4 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers Friday evening (19-24)

Unlike the previous two games in the series, it was the Mud Monsters jumping on Lake Erie early. In the bottom of the second, it was a two-out rally extending the inning to get two runs on the board.

Andrew Semo and Tevis Payne II walked to reach and Vantrel Reed followed with an infield hit to load up the bases for Schield.

The Mud Monsters shortstop followed up by smashing a groundball the other way to Lake Erie first baseman Jacob Tobias who bobbled it allowing Schield to dive in headfirst and reach.

Semo and Payne II both arrived home safely to put Mississippi up 2-0.

Later in the inning with Brayland Skinner batting, Fraynel Nova uncorked a wild pitch to bring home Reed.

The gift from the Crushers marked the fourth consecutive game to start this series that the Mud Monsters crossed home plate off a wild pitch. It was Schield in the opener, Furr in game two and Travis Holt in Thursday's ballgame.

Mississippi kept their foot on the pedal in the top of the third as Holt left the yard for his third of the season, a no-doubt solo shot to make it 4-0 Mud Monsters.

Runs continued to pour in as the bottom of the fourth rolled around as another three spot for Mississippi commenced.

Payne II's leadoff double was followed by a one-out RBI double by Schield, his third batted run of the day, to score the first run. Skinner followed with a single to put Mud Monsters on the corners for Furr, who hit a flyball deep enough to score a tagging Schield.

After Skinner stole second, he took off for third, and Lake Erie catcher Nick Chavez's throw sailed into left field to allow Skinner to score and close the inning out with a 7-0 Mississippi advantage.

After tossing five scoreless innings and only surrendering one hit, Lake Erie found success against Campbell in the top of the sixth, spotting three runs after Joe Redfield began the inning with a double and came in on a single by Jacob Tobias.

Tobias scored on an RBI double by Jarrod Watkins and Watkins came in on a base hit by James Jett.

The southpaw out of Albuquerque, New Mexico collected the final out of the inning to secure another quality outing to start his tenure with the Mud Monsters. Across the six frames, the three runs came in on five hits while he walked two and picked up three strikeouts.

As an answer, Mississippi plated another run in home half of the sixth after Reed walked, Schield singled for his third hit of the day.

Later in the frame, Furr hit his second sacrifice fly of the day to score Reed and put Mississippi up 8-3.

Connor Langrell entered out of the bullpen in the seventh to take over for Campbell.

Leadoff man, Sebastian Alexander was hit by a pitch and stole second to get into scoring position.

Following a strikeout of Joe Redfield, Pavin Parks singled to bring in Alexander as the fourth and final Lake Erie run.

Mississippi did not let up in the bottom half of the inning, immediately responding with AJ Fritz leading things off with a base hit, Samil De La Rosa getting plunked to put two on and two batters later with two outs, Reed notching his second hit of the day, an RBI double to bring in Fritz to make it 9-4.

In the eighth, Furr and De La Rosa tacked on runs 10 and 11.

After Skinner was hit by an offering from Kenny Pierson, he stole second and come in on Furr's RBI single.

Furr scored on De La Rosa's second double of the game to make it 11-4 Mud Monsters.

Chris Barraza entered for the ninth to slam the door on the Crushers and did so, striking out the side to secure the game four victory for the Mud Monsters.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Crushers Saturday evening. It is Farmers Appreciation Night presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau. The Mud Monsters will be donning farmer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Rodeo Rally Hat presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau and Kids Run the Bases will happen postgame. Mud Monsters right-hander Brian Williams (1-5 6.99) is opposed by Lake Erie right-hander Adam Brouwer (0-0 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 6:01p.m. CT, and gates open at 5:01 p.m. CT.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.