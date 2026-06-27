Crushers Fight Late, Fall Short in Mississippi
Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Pearl, MS - The Lake Erie Crushers (19-24) couldn't quite mount the comeback against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (17-26) on Friday night in Pearl. They started to swing the momentum in their favor late, but leaked runs in the final frames to fall 11-4.
For the first time in the series, neither team scored a 1st inning run, but the Mud Monsters got on the board first after mounting a two-out rally in the 2nd. Back-to-back two-out walks from RHP Fraynel Nova set up two infield singles, the second of which from SS Slater Schield was placed in an awkward spot deep down the first base line and brought two runs in. Then a wild pitch scored another run and Mississippi took a 3-0 lead.
In the 3rd, 3B Travis Holt popped the first homer of the series for Mississippi, extending their lead to 4-0 with the Crushers still looking to break through against LHP Tyler Campbell.
The Mud Monsters plated three more runs in the bottom of the 4th and took a 7-0 lead. Things were looking bleak for Lake Erie, but they showed signs of life in the top of the 6th.
1B Jacob Tobias, SS Jarrod Watkins, and RF James Jett all drove in runs in the inning to make it a ballgame again. It was 7-3 with runners on the corners for C Nick Chavez. Chavez smoked a one hop liner into the hole at second base that was meant for right field, but 2B Vantrell Reed made an unbelievable diving stop to rob Chavez of a hit and the Crushers of another run-producing hit. The Crushers settled for the three runs.
The Mud Monsters produced a run in the bottom of the 6th on a sacrifice fly, which increased the Crushers' deficit back to five. Lake Erie punched back in the top of the 7th with an RBI knock from 3B Pavin Parks to make the score 8-4.
However, like on Tuesday night, the Mud Monsters continued to put runs on the board in the later innings. They scored one in the 7th and two in the 8th to go up 11-4, a score that would hold as final. A good fight in the late inning by Lake Erie, but the bullpen couldn't hold the zeroes to promote the comeback.
Tyler Campbell (3-1) got the win after going six innings in a quality start. Fraynel Nova (1-6) dropped his sixth straight decision.
Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026
- Campbell Spins Fourth Straight Quality Start; Offense Propels Mud Monsters to 11-4 Victory over Crushers - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Wild Things Toppled in Extras for Second-Straight Night - Washington Wild Things
- Grizzlies Snap Slide in Dominant Fashion - Gateway Grizzlies
- Bats Go Quiet Until Ninth, Titans Drop Opener to Jackals - Ottawa Titans
- Crushers Fight Late, Fall Short in Mississippi - Lake Erie Crushers
- Gateway Slugs Past Thunderbolts in Series Opener - Windy City ThunderBolts
- ValleyCats Shut out Boomers with a Six-Hitter - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Florence Opener against Evansville Postponed - Florence Y'alls
- Boomers Shut out in New York - Schaumburg Boomers
- Aigles Get to Primeaux Again, Walk of Miners - Sussex County Miners
- Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Game Four vs. Brockton - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Otters, Y'alls Washed out in Opener - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Drop Finale in Sudden Death After 6.5 Hours of Real Time - Washington Wild Things
- Bolts End 7-2 Road Trip with Sudden Death Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Lake Erie's Early Surge Pushes Crushers Past Mud Monsters 11-5 - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Crushers Fight Late, Fall Short in Mississippi
- Crushers Send Monsters into the Mud Early, Come out Victorious 11-5
- Crushers Ambush Mud Monsters, Win 13-2 in Pearl
- Crushers Can't Find Big Inning, Drop Opener in Mississippi
- Bulls in the Ballpark, TK Pro Rodeo Coming to ForeFront Field September 18-19th