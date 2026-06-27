Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Game Four vs. Brockton
Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - Game four of the Down East Bird Dawgs series against the Brockton Rox, scheduled for Friday, June 26, has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 27, at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, N.C. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, with the second game starting 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings.
To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
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