Bird Dawgs Drop Series Opener to Brockton 6-2
Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - A strong complete game from Brockton's Zach Eldred and an early injury to Brandon Kaminer proved too much to overcome Tuesday night, as the Down East Bird Dawgs fell 6-2 to the Brockton Rox in the series opener at Historic Grainger Stadium, dropping Down East to 17-23.
Ali LaPread gave Down East an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first before the Rox answered with three runs in the third on a Jack-Thomas Wold RBI single and an Evan Giordano two-run homer to take a 3-1 lead.
LaPread pulled the Bird Dawgs within one again with another RBI single in the bottom of the third, but Brockton pulled away in the sixth as Derek Bender singled in a run and Evan Sleight added a two-run hit to close out the 6-2 final.
Kaminer (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits over 2Ã¢..." innings with three strikeouts and two walks before exiting with an injury.
Eldred (3-3) was dominant for Brockton, going the distance and allowing just two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
The Bird Dawgs (17-23) look to even the series Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
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Down East Bird Dawgs in action
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