Bird Dawgs Drop Series Opener to Brockton 6-2

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs in action

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - A strong complete game from Brockton's Zach Eldred and an early injury to Brandon Kaminer proved too much to overcome Tuesday night, as the Down East Bird Dawgs fell 6-2 to the Brockton Rox in the series opener at Historic Grainger Stadium, dropping Down East to 17-23.

Ali LaPread gave Down East an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first before the Rox answered with three runs in the third on a Jack-Thomas Wold RBI single and an Evan Giordano two-run homer to take a 3-1 lead.

LaPread pulled the Bird Dawgs within one again with another RBI single in the bottom of the third, but Brockton pulled away in the sixth as Derek Bender singled in a run and Evan Sleight added a two-run hit to close out the 6-2 final.

Kaminer (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits over 2Ã¢..." innings with three strikeouts and two walks before exiting with an injury.

Eldred (3-3) was dominant for Brockton, going the distance and allowing just two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (17-23) look to even the series Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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