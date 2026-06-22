Christian Adams Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - Down East Bird Dawgs utility player Christian Adams has been named the Frontier League Player of the Week for Week 7 after an outstanding six-game stretch that saw him tear through two opponents on the road. It is the first weekly league award of the 2026 season for the Bird Dawgs, the first Player of the Week honor of Adams' professional career, and just the second weekly league award in Bird Dawgs history, joining right-hander Danny Beal, who was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week in Week 10 of the 2025 season.

Adams played in all six games last week as the Bird Dawgs traveled to Pomona, N.Y., to face the New York Boulders before heading to Augusta, N.J., to take on the Sussex County Miners. Over that span, Adams went 16-for-29 with 10 runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, and 16 RBI, slashing .552/.567/1.000 for the week.

Through 36 games this season, Adams has established himself as one of the premier hitters in the Frontier League. He leads the league in batting average (.397) and hits (62) and is tied for second in RBIs (42), slashing .397/.448/.647 on the year.

Adams signed with the Bird Dawgs in August 2025, appearing in 14 games to close out that season and slashing .255/.340/.511 with three home runs - including his first professional hit, a home run against Brockton.

A product of Indian River State College, Florida Atlantic, and Georgia, Adams earned Southern Conference Player of the Year honors at IRSC in 2022 after batting .373 with 11 home runs. He went on to lead Florida Atlantic with a .343 average, 71 hits, and a .987 OPS in 2024 before transferring to Georgia for his graduate season, where he batted .293 with seven home runs and was named to the NCAA Athens Regional All-Tournament Team after going 6-for-9 with two home runs to help the Bulldogs reach the regional as the No. 7 national seed.

Adams and the Bird Dawgs return home Tuesday, June 23, to open a six-game series against the Brockton Rox at Historic Grainger Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.







Frontier League Stories from June 22, 2026

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