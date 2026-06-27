ValleyCats Shut out Boomers with a Six-Hitter

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats picked up a smooth and groovy win over the visiting Schaumburg Boomers in front of 2,005 fans in for Grateful Dead Night at The Joe on June 26.

Arlo Marynczak, Noah Estrella, and Brayhans Barreto combined for the six-hit (all singles) shutout as they struck out five and walked three for Tri-City (16-24).

After a Ranko Stevanovic RBI grounder in the second, and an Aaron Whitley (2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, SB) solo home run in the fifth, Josh Leslie (2-for-5, 2B, HR, R, 4 RBI) drove in Whitley and Dylan Broderick (2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB) with a two-run double in the seventh.

The ValleyCats then pounded out a five-run rally in the eighth, paced by two run home runs from both Broderick and Leslie, but was highlighted by the first professional hit for newcomer Kyle Caccamise, who drove in Ian Walters with a double.

At a manageable 2:47, it was the second-quickest game of the season for the ValleyCats. Tri-City's 6-1 win over New York on June 12 is the only one shorter at 2:36.

Schaumburg starter Cole Zaffiro did hold Tri-City hitless through three innings, allowing just one run and striking out three for the Boomers (20-22).

The teams come back for the second game of the series on Saturday with Hockey Night on tap for June 27, along with postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

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