ValleyCats Take Series with Solid Win over Boomers

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats picked up a solid 7-4 win over the visiting Schaumburg Boomers in front of 1,936 fans who also enjoyed the Collector Takeover Sports and Pokémon Card Show at The Joe on June 28.

RJ Stinson led the way at the plate for the ValleyCats (17-25) with a 3-for-4 night, including the team's league-leading 17th triple of the season.

Dylan Broderick crushed his sixth home run to lead off the bottom of the first for Tri-City. Josh Leslie had a three-run shot in the second, and Ian Walters added his own solo blast in the third.

ValleyCats pitching held Schaumburg to just three hits for the majority of the afternoon before Luis Misla came on to get his first professional save with a strikeout to end the game.

Anthony Calarco was 3-for-3 with a home run for Schaumburg (21-23), which was making its only visit to Troy this season and hosts Quebec on Tuesday.

Tri-City is headed to Ottawa for a three-game set starting Tuesday before returning home on Friday for the Independence Day Celebration weekend as they take on the Brockton Rox. Both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, will have postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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