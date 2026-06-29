Homers Not Enough as Boomers Drop Roadtrip Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







TROY, N.Y. - The Schaumburg Boomers connected on a pair of homers and scored twice in the top of the ninth but suffered a 7-4 loss to the Tri-City ValleyCats on Sunday in the finale of a six-game roadtrip, dropping two-of-three in the series.

The first batter of the game homered for Tri-City as the hosts did not trail in the contest. Derick Andiarena homered in the second to tie the score but a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning put the Boomers down 4-1. Anthony Calarco homered in the third to bring the Boomers within 4-2 but Tri-City would score three unanswered runs to open a 7-2 advantage. The Boomers were able to rally in the ninth, scoring twice, but could get no closer. Calarco logged an RBI double in the inning and Andiarena lifted a sacrifice fly. The tying run was on deck but never made it to the plate.

Calarco reached base in all five of his trips to the plate with three hits and two walks. The offense finished with just six hits but drew 10 walks. Ross Thompson struck out five in four innings but suffered the loss. Wyatt Cameron, Jack Snyder and Holland Townes all threw scoreless innings out of the bullpen to give Schaumburg a chance to rally. The Boomers finished 3-3 on the trip.

The Boomers (21-23) return home to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday night when the Quebec Capitales visit in a rematch of the 2025 championship series. The homestand begins with Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. RHP Buddie Pindel (4-2, 3.57) is scheduled to make the start. The homestand will take the Boomers through the holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.