Castillo's 600th Pro Hit Helps Lift Otters to Series Win

Published on June 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (27-16) exploded offensively in the late frames to take the series against the Florence Y'alls (23-20) on Sunday, 16-9.

It was J.D. Encarnacion getting the start for the Otters against Isaac Milburn for the Y'alls.

The scoring started early with the Otters bringing in two at the top of the first inning. Florence responded with a Zade Richardson RBI groundout in the bottom half.

Florence's offense kept putting on the pressure early, putting two more on the board in both the second and third innings, Dillon Baker's two-run home run making it 5-2.

Both teams traded two-run half innings in the fourth. Jon Ponder brought in two with a single and the Y'alls responded with back-to-back RBI hits.

The tides turned for the Otters in the sixth inning. After a quick first out, the next six batters would reach base. Three walks, two wild pitches and two RBI singles brought in four. Marcos Gonzalez put the cherry on top with a two-run home run to give Evansville their first lead of the day.

The Y'alls brought in two more in the bottom of the sixth, but their offense was shut down by the Otters' bullpen after that.

Evansville scored one in the seventh and two in the eighth to make it 13-9. LG Castillo hit a three-run home run in the ninth to put the Otters up seven, his 600th professional hit.

Nolan Thebiay and Alex Valdez combined to retire the last ten Y'alls to finish the win.

Evansville is now 27-16, now 6-3 against Florence this season and no longer able to lose the season series against the Y'alls.

The Otters have an off-day tomorrow before a three-game home series against the Washington Wild Things, game one starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 28, 2026

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