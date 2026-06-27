Otters, Y'alls Washed out in Opener

Published on June 26, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







FLORENCE, Kent. - Due to inclement weather in the area, Friday night's series opener with the Florence Y'alls has been suspended with a scoreless tie in the top of the 2nd.

The teams will resume the series opener tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. CT to complete the remainder of the series opener before playing a 7-inning second game at an originaly scheduled 5:36 p.m. CT.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.