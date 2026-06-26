Otters, Slammers Finale Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather in the area, Thursday night's series finale with the Joliet Slammers has been postponed.

The teams will play a doubleheader during the August 4-6 home series when the Slammers return to town. The exact time and date of the make-up game will be announced at a future date.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at any future 2026 Otters regular season home game.

Evansville now hits the road for three games against the Florence Y'alls in Florence, KY before returing to EVSC's Historic Bosse Field on Tuesday night to open the June 30-July 2 series against the Washington Wild Things.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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