ValleyCats Fall in Rain-Shortened Game to New York

Published on June 25, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats pulled off three double steals as a team, but came up short in a weather-shortened six- full inning game against the New York Boulders, 7- 2, in front of 2,704 hearty fans who came out for Wizard Night at The Joe on June 25.

Dylan Broderick and Max Mandler drove in runs for the ValleyCats (15-24).

The game was ultimately called with two outs in the top of the seventh after New York scored an additional four runs.

Julian Boyd was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and six RBI for New York (24-18) when the rain stopped play, but he may lose some of that production pending final official scoring.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will wear special tie-dye colored jerseys to honor the immortal Grateful Dead on Friday, June 26, when they take on the Schaumburg Boomers. Jerseys will be auctioned online and collected by auction winners afterward, with proceeds supporting the MS Society. Auction links will be available on TCValleyCats.com and social media.







Frontier League Stories from June 25, 2026

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