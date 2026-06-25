Ponder's Early Homer Not Enough in Series Middle Game

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (25-15) dropped their third straight game for the first time this season, losing the series against the Joliet Slammers (16-23) on Wednesday night, 6-3.

Gunnar Kines got the start for Joliet while Landon Willeman took the hill for the Otters.

Both pitchers escaped jams in the first inning to keep the game scoreless, but the Otters took advantage in the second inning. After a double by Blake Robertson and a single by T.J. Salvaggio, Jon Ponder hit his fifth home run of the year to put the Otters up 3-0.

There were two more scoreless innings from both sides until the fifth, when Joliet opened their scoring. After starting the game 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, Jackson Valera finally got the big hit for Joliet with a two-run double.

The Slammers would tie the game up in the sixth inning with a Tyler Cerny single that scored Patrick Ward.

Kines settled down after giving up the three-run home run, finishing his day with five and a third innings. Max Martzolf, Ben Catrambone, Ty Rybarczyk and Shaun Gamelin came out of the bullpen for Joliet and combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to keep Joliet in the game.

Joliet would finish the job in the eighth inning. Back-to-back RBI singles by Cerny and Blake Berry gave the Slammers their first lead of the game. A sacrifice fly then brought the game to 6-3.

The Otters fall to 25-15, having lost three games in a row for the first time this season. They drop the series to Joliet, only the second time Evansville has lost a series at home and first since May 12-13 against Washington.

The Otters aim to avoid the sweep tomorrow against the Slammers starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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