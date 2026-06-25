ThunderBolts Split Twin Bill in Washington

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The ThunderBolts won the opener of a doubleheader 9-4 at EQT Park Wednesday night. The Washington Wild Things came from behind to win game two 7-6.

The ThunderBolts (21-18) scored in each of the first five innings in game one, starting with a three-run first inning.

Washington (28-12) fought back with two runs in the first and single tallies in the third and fourth, but every time the game tightened, the Bolts pulled away. Carlos Pena hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Victor Cerny did the same in the fourth.

A bases-loaded walk to Justin Fogel in the fifth concluded the scoring as the Bolts' pitching staff didn't allow a hit over the final three innings.

AJ Campbell (5-1) allowed four runs in five innings to pick up the win and Will Rettig (0-1) took the loss, going two innings in his professional debut.

The Bolts jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring five runs over the first two innings. Jared Beebe had the big hit, a two-run double in the second. Pena and Fogel had RBI hits as well.

It was 5-1 before Washington made their comeback. Ryan Ford hit a solo homer in the third and they sent nine men to the plate in a four-run fourth inning, taking a 6-5 lead.

Three straight hits for the ThunderBolts in the fifth tied the score back up. Fogel again came through with an RBI single after a Beebe double.

With the score tied at six in the sixth inning, the Wild Things moved ahead for the second time. Ford delivered the game-winning hit, an RBI single that made the score 7-6.

Maddox Long (4-1) picked up the win with three one-run innings of relief. Zach Cameron (1-1) allowed one run in two innings to take the loss. Kobe Foster pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first career save.

The series wraps up with game four on Thursday night. Blake Nettleton (0-1, 8.56) starts for the Bolts against Washington's Zander Sechrist (2-3, 5.76). First pitch for from EQT Park is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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