Bolts' Winning Streak Ends in Series-Opening Loss

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The ThunderBolts' eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday afternoon as the Bolts fell 8-3 in the first of four games at EQT Park this week.

Both pitchers got off to strong starts but Windy City starter Francis Ferguson cracked first, as he loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on two walks and a hit batter. Andrew Czech followed with a grounder to first base. The Bolts (20-17) tried to turn two but an errant relay throw allowed two runs to score for Washington (27-11).

The Wild Things added a run in the fourth on a two-out RBI single for Isaias Quiroz, making it 3-0.

The first ten batters of the game were retired by Washington starter Zach Kirby and he kept his shutout intact until the sixth inning. With one out, Carlos Pena doubled and Jared Beebe hit a two-run homer to pull within one.

Washington responded with two more on an Antonio Monroy single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bolts got on the board one more time with Carlos Pena hitting a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth to make it a 5-3 game, but Washington put the game away in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, they came up with four consecutive base runners, including Andrew Czech, who hit a three-run double to make the final score 8-3.

Kirby (5-0) allowed just two runs over seven innings for the win and Francis Ferguson (1-4) allowed four runs (three earned) over five innings for the loss.

The Bolts will try to start a new winning streak on Wednesday when they play a doubleheader with Washington. AJ Campbell (4-1, 3.26) and Dante Maietta (1-0, 3.96) get the starts for the Bolts. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:05 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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