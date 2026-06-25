ValleyCats Drop Eventful One to New York

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







It was an eventful night as the Tri-City ValleyCats fell to the New York Boulders, 15-9, in front of 1,742 on Pride Night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 24.

Ian Walters lifted a first-inning grand slam for the ValleyCats (15-23), and Cooper Hext added a solo homer in the bottom of the second. Brayden Jobert drove in two on a 2-for-5 night, and Ranko Stevanovic plated Walters with a fifth-inning double.

Former ValleyCat Santino Rosso had his own grand slam to punctuate a seven-run seventh inning for the Boulders (23-18).

Overall, eleven pitchers hit seven batters with pitches, and 10 batters drew walks between the two teams in the 3:38 game.

Both managers were ejected on Wednesday. New York's TJ Stanton left in the bottom of the first after disagreeing with a hit-by-pitch call. Tri-City's Greg Tagert left in the top of the seventh when he, primarily, expressed his frustration with a safe call at home plate that tied the game at 9-9.

The teams finish up the series with June 25's popular Wizard Night featuring activities and games inspired by a certain bespectacled young sorcerer. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to follow.

Tri-City then hosts the Schaumburg Boomers for a three-game series starting with June 26's Grateful Dead Night, where special player jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Walk MS.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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