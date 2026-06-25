Grizzlies' Skid Reaches Five

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies could not stop their losing streak on Wednesday night, getting blown out 11-1 by the Florence Y'alls at Arsenal BG Ballpark for their fifth consecutive loss, and dropping under the .500 mark at 20-21 for the first time since May 29.

The game started out with a glimmer of hope in the first inning, as Sawyer Smith hit a solo home run to put the Grizzlies up 1-0, just the second time in the last five games they had an advantage on the scoreboard.

But that hope ended up being extinguished before too long, as the tally was all the Grizzlies got against Evan Webster (6-3). The left-hander cruised through seven innings after the homer, earning the win with eight strikeouts and only twice having to face a runner at second base.

Meanwhile, Ty Good (4-1) kept his former team off the board until the top of the fourth, when a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases with none out for Marcus Brodil, who hit a single past Davie Morgan at second base to tie the game at 1-1. Good got a pair of strikeouts after that, but a passed ball brought in the lead run and made the score 2-1.

Good would continue to hold the line, but things fell apart with two outs in the sixth, as back-to-back walks were followed by an RBI double and a three-run home run, sealing the Grizzlies' fate. Florence continued to bash the Gateway bullpen as well, scoring five more runs in the seventh to turn the game into a rout.

Gateway will put forth their latest attempt to get out of their rut on Thursday, June 25, as they try to avoid being swept for the second straight series. Ben Gregory gets the ball on the mound, with Florence starting the veteran Zac Westcott. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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