Grizzlies Can't Hold Leads in Loss to New Jersey

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The Gateway Grizzlies and New Jersey Jackals went back and forth throughout Friday's series opener at Hinchliffe Stadium, but the visitors could not hold their three separate leads, eventually losing 11-10 in walk-off fashion in 10 innings.

Isaac Bellony's solo home run off Ben Gregory in the first inning made it 1-0 New Jersey, and the Grizzlies would respond in the top of the fourth against Jackals starter Elio Serrano, scoring four times in the inning thanks to an RBI single by Bryson Horne, a go-ahead two-run double from Mitchell Sanford, and a sacrifice fly by Davie Morgan.

Armed with that 4-1 lead, Gregory got the first two batters out in the bottom of the fourth, but a pair of walks and a double set the stage for Dariel Gomez, who hit a go-ahead grand slam to right field to put the Grizzlies right back where they started at 5-4 down. New Jersey would chase Gregory and get to Jake Burcham also for three runs in the fifth, taking an 8-4 lead.

Again, the Grizzlies responded. Dale Thomas' solo home run, his ninth of the season, made it 8-5 in the sixth, and Gateway would plate two more runs in the seventh, knocking out Serrano after a Cole Brannen RBI double and an infield hit by Victor Castillo. A balk by Jackals reliever Jorge Benitez then scored Brannen to make it an 8-7 game, and it remained that score into the ninth inning.

Morgan led off with a double off the right field net against Benitez, who nearly worked his way out of the inning unscathed. But Castillo came up with Morgan on third base and two outs, and crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run to right-center field, vaulting the Grizzlies ahead 9-8. Again, however, Gateway would fail to secure the "shutdown inning," as Matt Hickey gave up a game-tying, two-out RBI single to Martin Figueroa, sending the game to extras at 9-9.

Gateway would score their automatic baserunner on a ground ball to shortstop by Horne off Joe Joe Rodriguez (2-1), taking a 10-9 lead into the bottom half of the tenth. But after Andrew Ronne (2-1) got a strikeout leading off the inning, he walked Gomez, and surrendered a single to Isaac Nunez to load the bases. Gustavo Sosa scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly to left-center field, and Connor Maryniak would win the game on the next pitch with an RBI single off the high net in right field, giving the Grizzlies their second walk-off defeat on the road trip and their first in four extra-inning games in 2026.

The Grizzlies will look to rally back into the series on Saturday, June 20, sending Josh Dima to the mound to face off with Maryniak, who will make his first start as a pitcher for the Jackals. First pitch at Hinchliffe Stadium is set for 5:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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