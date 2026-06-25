Titans Spoil Party, Bounce Back for Big Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans make contact

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans make contact(Ottawa Titans)

Québec City, QC - On a provincial holiday in the province of Québec, the Ottawa Titans (22-18) got back in the win column with a 9-5 victory over the Québec Capitales (29-10) on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

For a second-straight game, the Titans opened the scoring. A leadoff double from AJ Wright stood in scoring position with two down, as Jack Eisenbarger (loss, 0-2) walked Michael Fuhrman to put two on. The bottom of the order stepped up, as Thomas Ferroggiaro knocked in one with a single before Mitsuki Fukuda blooped in a single to plate two, making it 3-0 for the visitors.

Brandon Marklund (ND, 0-0) opened for the fourth time this year, escaping trouble in the first. The Capitales answered for a pair in the bottom of the second, with an RBI double from Nicolas Deschamps and a sacrifice fly from Yuta Hamada to make it a one-run game.

The Titans answered back in the third, with Carter Claerhout driving in the first run of his pro career, delivering a sac fly to centre,

With Dwyane Matos on the mound (win, 1-2), Torin Montgomery hammered a solo homer to left-centre, once again making it a one-run game at 4-3.

Taylor Wright and AJ Wright each drove in runs in the fourth, as the Titans went back up by multiple runs. AJ Wright becomes the first player in franchise history to eclipse 250 career RBI in the nation's capital.

Up by one, the Titans poured it on against Yuto Nakata, scoring three in the top of the seventh to make it 9-4. Ferroggiaro drove in his second of the game with an RBI single, while Jackie Urbaez cashed in two with a double to left.

Kevin Miranda went two clean innings, while Michael Vilchez fanned two in a clean frame of work. Ted Stuka allowed one run in his lone inning of work before Brett Garcia slammed the door with a clean ninth to preserve the win.

AJ Wright went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and an RBI. Jake Steels, Taylor Wright, Thomas Ferroggiaro, and Mitsuki Fukuda each posted two-hit games. In total, seven of the nine starters in the lineup reached two or more times in the win.

The Titans have now handed the league-leading Capitales four of their ten losses this season. The season series is also knotted up at four wins apiece.

The Ottawa Titans finish up a three-game series with the Québec Capitales on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. The Titans come back home to start a six-game homestand on Friday with New Jersey, before Tri-City comes to town as part of the Canada Day celebrations. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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