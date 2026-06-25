Adams' Two-Run Homer Sparks Bird Dawgs to 7-1 Win, Evens Series with Brockton
Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. (June 23, 2026) - Christian Adams broke a 1-0 deficit with a two-run homer in the sixth, and the Bird Dawgs broke the game open with five runs in the eighth to pull away for a 7-1 victory over the Brockton Rox at Historic Grainger Stadium Wednesday night, evening the six-game series at one game apiece and improving to 18-23.
Brockton grabbed the early lead when Austin White scored on a Down East error in the third before Adams put the Bird Dawgs in front with his two-run shot in the sixth to make it 2-1.
Down East had managed just three hits through seven innings before erupting in the eighth, as Colby Backus singled in a run, LaPread drew a bases-loaded walk, Kalae Harrison singled in a run, and Tyler Blaum capped the frame with a two-RBI single to close out the 7-1 final.
Down East had managed just three hits through seven innings before erupting in the eighth, as Colby Backus singled in a run, LaPread drew a bases-loaded walk, Kalae Harrison singled in a run, and Tyler Blaum capped the frame with a two-RBI single to close out the 7-1 final.
Jimmy Gilleran (2-1) took the loss in a quality start for Brockton, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Bird Dawgs (18-23) look to take the series lead Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.
Images from this story
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Christian Adams of the Down East Bird Dawgs circles the bases
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