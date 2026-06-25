Adams' Two-Run Homer Sparks Bird Dawgs to 7-1 Win, Evens Series with Brockton

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Christian Adams of the Down East Bird Dawgs circles the bases

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Christian Adams of the Down East Bird Dawgs circles the bases(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. (June 23, 2026) - Christian Adams broke a 1-0 deficit with a two-run homer in the sixth, and the Bird Dawgs broke the game open with five runs in the eighth to pull away for a 7-1 victory over the Brockton Rox at Historic Grainger Stadium Wednesday night, evening the six-game series at one game apiece and improving to 18-23.

Brockton grabbed the early lead when Austin White scored on a Down East error in the third before Adams put the Bird Dawgs in front with his two-run shot in the sixth to make it 2-1.

Down East had managed just three hits through seven innings before erupting in the eighth, as Colby Backus singled in a run, LaPread drew a bases-loaded walk, Kalae Harrison singled in a run, and Tyler Blaum capped the frame with a two-RBI single to close out the 7-1 final.

Down East had managed just three hits through seven innings before erupting in the eighth, as Colby Backus singled in a run, LaPread drew a bases-loaded walk, Kalae Harrison singled in a run, and Tyler Blaum capped the frame with a two-RBI single to close out the 7-1 final.

Jimmy Gilleran (2-1) took the loss in a quality start for Brockton, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Bird Dawgs (18-23) look to take the series lead Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.