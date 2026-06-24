Mud Monsters Sign RHP Jase Schueller

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of right-handed pitcher Jase Schueller.

Schueller will make his professional debut when he first takes the mound for the Mud Monsters. The right-hander most recently pitched for Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut during the 2026 season.

While pitching for the Pioneers, the Kelso, Washington native logged 34.0 innings across 17 appearances, including two starts, while striking out 25 batters.

Schueller began his collegiate career at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington. During two seasons with the Red Devils in 2022 and 2023, he made 14 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.36 ERA while recording 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings of work.

Making the jump to the NAIA ranks for the 2024 season, Schueller transferred to Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California.

In 16 appearances for the Lions, Schueller posted a 2-1 record with a 4.91 ERA across 22.0 innings while striking out 16 batters.

Schueller transferred to Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock, Texas for the 2025 season, appearing in three games for the Chaparrals before wrapping up his collegiate career at Sacred Heart.

The right-hander completed his college career with the Pioneers on May 16 and now begins his professional career in Mississippi.

Schueller joins Brayden Sanders as another Mud Monsters pitcher to make the leap directly from the collegiate ranks to the Frontier League.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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