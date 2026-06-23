Mud Monsters Add Power Bat Scout Knotts

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of Scout Knotts.

A four-year professional, Knotts has spent time at both first base and in the outfield and joins the Mud Monsters from the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association of Professional Baseball.

The move to Mississippi represents a return to the Frontier League for the Virginia native, who spent the previous three seasons with the Lake Erie Crushers from 2023-25.

Knotts enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2025, batting .252 while launching 11 home runs and driving in 46 runs.

His 11 long balls would have tied Travis Holt for the team lead on the Mud Monsters during the 2025 season.

Across three seasons with the Crushers, Knotts hit 18 home runs and drove in 91 runs across 175 games.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Knotts started his collegiate career at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.

During three seasons with the Raiders from 2018-20, including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Knotts hit 12 home runs and drove in 65 runs.

Knotts later transferred to the University of Maine, where he finished his collegiate career by hitting 14 home runs and driving in 55 runs across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The newest member of the Mud Monsters adds a new power dimension to Jay Pecci's lineup as the 2026 season continues.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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