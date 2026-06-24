ValleyCats Score Early, But Fall to New York

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats offense started hot, but cooled off as they fell to the New York Boulders, 7-5, in front of 2,217 on Claire Hutton Bobblehead Night at The Joe on June 23.

Amani Larry (3-for-5) doubled in Brayden Jobert in the bottom of the first, and then Larry came in on a Kai Moody home run to give Tri-City (15-22) an early 3-0 lead.

Jobert and Larry both drove in runs in the bottom of the second, but the bats ended up going cold for the hosts from then on.

Norris McClure put New York (22-18) ahead in the top of the seventh when he drove in Kyle Hess on a single. Hess ended up 3-for-5 with two RBI.

Chad Gartland, Breyhans Barreto, Adam Maher, and Mason Martinez combined to strike out 10 Boulders on the night for the ValleyCats.

Tri-City honored the US women's soccer team, and former Bethlehem High School, star Claire Hutton with her own bobblehead to highlight the night.

The ValleyCats come back for the second against New York and of the six-game homestand on June 24 with Pride Night.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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