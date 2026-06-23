Wild Things Use Kirby QS, 4 RBI from Czech to Snap Bolts' Eight-Game Win Streak

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - On Super Splash Day at EQT Park, the Wild Things cooled down the Windy City ThunderBolts, who entered winners of eight in a row, winning 8-3 behind Zach Kirby's strong start and a four-RBI day from Andrew Czech.

The Wild Things struck first in the bottom of the third inning. With the bases loaded, Andrew Czech hit into a fielder's choice and a throwing error by the shortstop aided the effort to make it 2-0 Washington as two came in to score with one RBI being credited to Czech on the grounder.

An RBI single to left field by Isaias Quiroz brought home Kyle Edwards, who drew a two-out walk and stole second, to extend Washington's lead 3-0 in the fourth.

Kirby's scoreless innings ended in the top of the sixth inning when Windy City hit a two-run shot to left, making it 3-2. The streak for the righty ended at 20.2 innings, with the nine-inning shutout of Mississippi a week ago tonight in the middle. In his third start against the ThunderBolts this season, Kirby moved to 2-0 against the Bolts with seven innings of five-hit, two-run ball. It gives him, and this'll be it during the regular season, 18 innings of two-run ball against Windy City this season. He's now 5-0 on the 2026 season with an ERA of 2.34.

Back-to-back singles to begin the bottom of the sixth led to a two-run RBI single to centerfield by Antonio Monroy to cushion Washington's lead to 5-2. A sacrifice fly to centerfield brought Windy City within two in the top of the eighth.

Jeff Sabater, in his 5th professional plate appearance, collected his first Wild Things hit and then promptly stole second for his first stolen base as a pro. A batter later with the bases loaded, Czech clobbered his second double of the day to clear the bases, making the score 8-3. Kelvin Perez worked a scoreless ninth for Washington following holds in the box score by Chad Coles and Brit Kostura.

Washington is now 27-11 on the year and remains in first place in the Central Division as Windy City sinks to 20-17 and in first place in the North Division. The losing pitcher for the Thunderbolts is Francis Ferguson, now 1-4 on the year.

Washington is set for a doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday June 24th to continue the series against Windy City. AJ Campbell is the probable starter for Windy City in game one and Dante Maietta in game two. Neither starter has been announced for the Wild Things. It's a Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania with fans 50 and older receiving a free ticket. All fans can enjoy two games for the price of one and $1 hot dogs, thanks to Berks Foods.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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