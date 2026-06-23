Bulls in the Ballpark, TK Pro Rodeo Coming to ForeFront Field September 18-19th

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - For the first time in stadium history, ForeFront Field will put on boots and spurs to welcome the nationally acclaimed, award-winning TK Pro Rodeo for a two-night, full rodeo event of high-flying bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and so much more on September 18th and 19th at 7:00pm.

Experience the excitement, tradition, and adrenaline of one of the nation's premier rodeos as professional cowboys and cowgirls compete in thrilling rodeo events under the lights.

TK Pro Rodeo is based out of Oklahoma and will include a professional rodeo competition featuring top riders and athletes. From heart-pounding rides to family-friendly entertainment, TK Pro Rodeo delivers an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Whether you're a lifelong rodeo fan or attending for the very first time, you'll witness incredible displays of skill, courage, and western heritage as competitors battle for ultimate rodeo glory.

In the past, rodeo contestants of the American Cowboys Rodeo Association voted TK Pro Rodeo to have the "Best Rodeo Of The Year". In each of the last three years, TK Pro Rodeo has been voted the "Stock Contractor of the Year".

Tickets for individual nights of the rodeo event start at $30. VIP seating is on the field and up close and personal to the action. Premium seating options - including suites, concourse boxes, and club seats - are also available. Call the box office at 440-934-3636 to book your premium seating.

Fans can buy tickets for each night at these direct links:

Friday, September 18 at 7pm: https://bit.ly/RodeoSept18

Saturday, September 19 at 7pm: https://bit.ly/RodeoSept19

Visit lakeeriecrushers.com/rodeo to learn more or to purchase your tickets.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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