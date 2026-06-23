Ottawa Titans Announce Roster Update - June 23, 2026

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

OF Jake Steels HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-17 HOMETOWN: Santa Maria, CA | SCHOOL: Cal Poly 2026: Rome (A+, ATL): 15 G, .213 AVG, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 4 BB/7 K

OF Dan Tauken HEIGHT: 6-30 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-28 HOMETOWN: Congers, NY | SCHOOL: Murray State 2026: New York (Frontier League): 30 G, .243 AVG, 5 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 21 BB/33 K

INF Carter Claerhout HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-09-10 HOMETOWN: Red Deer, AB | SCHOOL: Bellevue 2026: Bellevue (NAIA): 56 G, .491 AVG, 18 2B, 29 HR, 86 RBI, 19 BB/27 K

The Club has also announced further transactions:

Traded LHP Caiden Johnson to New York in exchange for OF Dan Tauken

Activated UTIL Michael Fuhrman from the 14-Day IL

Placed/Activated Yohanse Morel on/from the 7-Day IL

Placed OF Daniel McElveny on the 7-Day IL

Placed INF Kaiden Cardoso on the 14-Day IL

Assigned Mark Hernandez as the Emergency Catcher

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







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