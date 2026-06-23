Ottawa Titans Announce Roster Update - June 23, 2026
Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:
OF Jake Steels HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-17 HOMETOWN: Santa Maria, CA | SCHOOL: Cal Poly 2026: Rome (A+, ATL): 15 G, .213 AVG, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 4 BB/7 K
OF Dan Tauken HEIGHT: 6-30 | WEIGHT: 215 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-28 HOMETOWN: Congers, NY | SCHOOL: Murray State 2026: New York (Frontier League): 30 G, .243 AVG, 5 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 21 BB/33 K
INF Carter Claerhout HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-09-10 HOMETOWN: Red Deer, AB | SCHOOL: Bellevue 2026: Bellevue (NAIA): 56 G, .491 AVG, 18 2B, 29 HR, 86 RBI, 19 BB/27 K
The Club has also announced further transactions:
Traded LHP Caiden Johnson to New York in exchange for OF Dan Tauken
Activated UTIL Michael Fuhrman from the 14-Day IL
Placed/Activated Yohanse Morel on/from the 7-Day IL
Placed OF Daniel McElveny on the 7-Day IL
Placed INF Kaiden Cardoso on the 14-Day IL
Assigned Mark Hernandez as the Emergency Catcher
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026
- Ottawa Titans Announce Roster Update - June 23, 2026 - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things Use Kirby QS, 4 RBI from Czech to Snap Bolts' Eight-Game Win Streak - Washington Wild Things
- Bolts' Winning Streak Ends in Series-Opening Loss - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Mud Monsters Add Power Bat Scout Knotts - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Bulls in the Ballpark, TK Pro Rodeo Coming to ForeFront Field September 18-19th - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.