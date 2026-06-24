Otters Drop Series Opener to Joliet
Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Evansville Otters News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (25-14) couldn't get going offensively as they dropped the first game of the series against the Joliet Slammers (15-23) on Tuesday night, 5-1.
Eric Turner got the start for Joliet while J.D. Encarnacion got the start for the Otters.
There wasn't a single hit allowed through the first three innings, as Turner and Encarnacion were in the early stages of a pitcher's duel.
Joliet struck first in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Blake Berry.
They would double their lead in the sixth inning. After reaching on an error, Brandon Heidal scored on a wild pitch. Berry then brought in Ian Battipaglia with an RBI single to make it 4-0.
Joliet would get one more in the seventh on a Heidal RBI single. Evansville got on the board in the eighth inning, avoiding their first shutout of the season. Jon Ponder brought in Blake Robertson with a single to make it 5-1.
Dawil Almonte returned to the mound for the first time since May 17 and threw a scoreless top of the ninth inning in his return from the injured list. Casey O'Dell shut the door for Joliet in the bottom half while picking up his first professional strikeout in the process.
The Otters fall to 25-14, having lost two games in a row at home for only the second time this season.
The Otters will try to even the series tomorrow against the Slammers starting at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.
All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.
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