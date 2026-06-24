Florence Survives, Ends Five-Game Skid

Published on June 23, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-18) defeated the Gateway Grizzlies 10-7 in a thrilling victory on Tuesday night.

Florence got going early with a two-run blast from Hank Zeisler in the first, his sixth of the season. The offense stalled for the next three innings against Grizzlies starter Ben Harris, who collected a season-high 11 punchouts. Up 2-1 in the third, Jackson Tucker rifled a solo missile to left field to put Florence up 3-1.

Nathan Lawson took the hill for the Y'alls and delivered his best start of the season. Lawson allowed a first-inning solo shot but settled in and completed five frames, surrendering two runs with six punchouts. The Western Kentucky alum allowed a lead-off single in the sixth before being replaced by Nathan Darden, who allowed a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3.

After a five-homer series two weeks ago, Dillon Baker did it again with a two-run opposite field bomb to put the Y'alls in front 5-3 in the seventh. This was the eighth homer on the season for Baker and his sixth against the Grizzlies this season.

In the eighth, Florence extended their lead to 8-3 following RBI knocks from Brendan Bobo, Garrett Broussard, and Baker again.

Following a scoreless frame from Darden, Chase Hopewell entered from the bullpen in the eighth. Two errors didn't help his cause, but Hopewell was tagged for four runs on four hits before being removed with just one away. Aidan McEvoy stranded the tying run at second to end the inning.

Up 8-7 and looking for insurance, Jackson Tucker singled to lead off the ninth. Brett Blomquist ripped an RBI single to score Tucker, and Zade Richardson followed with an RBI base hit to score Blomquist. Two insurance runs allowed Aidan McEvoy some wiggle room in the ninth, and following a lead-off triple, the Y'alls closer retired the next three to end the 10-7 win and pick up his ninth save of the season.

Florence returns to Arsenal BG Ballpark for game two of the three-game series with the Grizzlies. LHP Evan Webster gets the ball for the Y'alls and opposes RHP Ty Good for the Grizzlies. First pitch set for 7:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2026

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