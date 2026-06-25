Webster Rebounds, Offense Glides to Series Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (22-18) decimated the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, 11-1, to take their second series win against Gateway this season.

Evan Webster toed the rubber for Florence, hoping to bounce back after back-to-back rough outings the past two weeks. The Southpaw was tagged for a solo homer in the first, but rebounded quickly and fired six scoreless after. The Louisville alum earned his sixth win of the season, firing seven complete frames, allowing just one run on four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts.

The Y'alls got on the board in the fourth when they loaded the bases with nobody out. Marcus Brodil came through with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Florence then struck out twice and only got across the go-ahead run on a past ball by the Grizzlies catcher to take a 2-1 lead.

With two outs in the sixth, the Y'alls rallied with two walks and two hits to bring home four runs and advance the lead to 6-1. Jackson Tucker doubled to score Dillon Baker, and Brett Blomquist roasted a three-run bomb to left field, his eighth homer of the season.

Florence added some insurance in the eighth, scoring five runs on four hits with three walks to take an 11-1 lead. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Dillon Baker, an RBI single from Tucker, and a two-run single from Hank Zeisler.

Ahmad Harajli was first out of the Y'alls pen in the eighth, facing some command issues with two walks and a hit batsman, but was able to escape with an inning-ending double play. RHP Logan Jones came on in the ninth and closed out the 11-1 win.

Florence and Gateway return for the finale of the three-game series Thursday night. RHP Zac Westcott takes the hill for the Y'alls and opposes RHP Ben Gregory for the Grizzlies. First pitch set for 7:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2026

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