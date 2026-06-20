Florence Drops Wild One in Extras

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (20-17) dropped 6-5 to Joliet in extras on a walk-off walk.

Florence jumped on the board first, scoring two runs in the opening frame. Brendan Bobo brought home Brett Blomquist with an RBI groundout, and Zade Richardson scored Hank Zeisler with an RBI single.

Zac Westcott toed the rubber for the Y'alls, returning to the rotation for a spot start in place of the injured Isaac Milburn. A couple of odd runs scored early against Westcott, including a two-base error and a fielder's choice that led to a long rundown, allowing a run to score. The Frontier League veteran settled in and fired three scoreless innings before being relieved by Max Whitesell in the sixth. Westcott finished with 5.2 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits with three punchouts.

Down 3-2 in the third, Richardson came through once again with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. Richardson ended the night leading the offense with four hits and two RBIs.

Trailing 4-3 in the seventh, Brett Blomquist launched his sixth blast of the season to tie the game at 4-4. Florence threatened to take the lead with two outs in the inning, but stranded runners at the corners.

In the top of the ninth, Blomquist singled, and Zeisler doubled to put runners on second and third with one away. Florence couldn't come through, striking out twice to end the inning. Nate Darden fired two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to send the game to extras.

Tyler Shaneyfelt entered as the automatic runner at second to start the 10th. Two wild pitches would bring him home to score to take a 5-4 lead.

Aidan McEvoy entered in the bottom of the 10th, looking for his ninth save of the season. McEvoy allowed a go-ahead RBI single and then proceeded to load the bases with one away. Joliet worked a four-pitch walk to seal a walk-off win in the series opener.

Florence and Joliet return for game two of the three-game series Saturday night. Florence's RHP Casey Bargo commands the mound, looking to keep rolling after a 10-strikeout performance last week. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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