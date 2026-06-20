Washington Silenced as Eight-Game Win Streak Snapped

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Washington Wild Things were silenced at the plate and Kobe Foster was touched up for the first time this season, showing he's human after all, in an 9-0 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers that ends Washington's eight-game win streak and drops them to 25-10. It's still the best start through 35 games in franchise history.

Lake Erie ended Foster's scoreless innings streak at 23.2 innings with a two-run second. The two-time reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week saw his ERA rise to 1.62 as he was tagged for 10 hits and six runs with three strikeouts. Baldwin Wallace product Brit Kostura made his pro debut in the seventh and was hit for two runs on three hits but managed to get through it, just 30 or so minutes from where he was a standout for the Yellow Jackets in Berea, Ohio. Chad Coles surrendered a run on a wild pitch in the eighth.

In all the Crushers scored in six of their eight trips as a team to the plate in the series opener, evening the season series at two games apiece.

Washington was held to three hits in the loss: one from Connor Peek in the first, one from Antonio Monroy in the sixth and one from Anthony Brocato in the seventh. Washington failed to get a runner safely to second base. It's the third time the Wild Things have been blanked in 2026.

The middle game of the series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night at ForeFront Field. Maddox Long is scheduled to take the ball for Washington and oppose Lake Erie's Fraynel Nova.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.