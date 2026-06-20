Homers Cost Boomers in Series Opener

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers allowed three homers to the Windy City Thunderbolts and committed four errors in dropping a 14-6 decision to kick off a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Windy City jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning on a two-out grand slam from Daryl Ruiz. The Boomers battled back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. The first three batters in the bottom of the first singled with Kellum Clark knocking home Alec Craig with the first run. Kyle Fitzgerald lifted a sacrifice fly to draw the Boomers within 4-2. Schaumburg has scored in the first inning in 16 of the 19 games at Wintrust Field this year. Craig brought the Boomers within a run with an RBI groundout in the second before Christian Fedko notched an RBI single. Windy City took a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Schaumburg was again able to tie the game in the sixth when Will Prater lifted a sacrifice fly to score Jeff Nicol. Windy City scored three runs in their final three trips to the plate to pull away, connecting on homers in the eighth and ninth. The visitors totaled 17 hits in the game.

Derek Salata threw six innings in the contest and struck out five in a no-decision. The offense finished with 10 hits. Fedko tallied four including a double and Prater added a pair.

The Boomers (18-19) will continue the weekend series with the ThunderBolts on Saturday at 6:30pm on Baseball to END ALZ night presented by LMJ's Lost Souls - Alzheimer's Fund, thanks to American Family Insurance: Matthew Harrold Agency. The Boomers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit LMJ's Lost Souls Alzheimer's Foundation. The night will also feature postgame postgame fireworks and a drone show presented by Waterville Advisors. Drone shows are presented by SkillUp. LHP Cole Cook (2-4, 5.23) is slated to make the start for the Boomers. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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