Bats Silenced, Titans Drop Third Straight

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Eric Pardinho on the mound

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Eric Pardinho on the mound(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (20-16) fell 7-1 to the league-leading Québec Capitales (27-8) on Friday, in a contest faced by two rain delays of more than an hour.

Eric Pardinho (loss, 1-2) looked dominant through five, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, walking one, and striking out a season-high nine. Pardinho has fanned at least seven or more in all four outings this season.

The Capitales struck first in the third with two outs. Chavez Young walked, then swiped second, scoring on a ground ball where a throwing error was charged, making it 1-0.

In the fourth, Pardinho got into a bases-loaded jam. Torin Montgomery singled, Jordan Smith got plunked, and Arturo De Freitas reached on an error. The first run of the inning came in on a second hit-by-pitch of Yuta Hamada, and another scored on an Eddie Hacopian groundout, making it 3-0.

Dealing with the rain, Pardinho allowed a two-out single off the bat of Jordan Smith in the fifth, driving in a run to make it 4-0.

Braden Allemann (win, 4-0) earned the win, allowing just two hits through five while shutting out the Titans.

The Titans had just three base runners through five, with singles from Jake Steels and Chris Davis. Myles Smith reached base after being plunked in the fourth.

After five, the skies opened up, sending the series opener into a rain delay of 1:43.

When play resumed, right-hander Dwayne Matos worked the rest of the night on the mound for the Titans, allowing three runs on four hits. Hamada homered to open the sixth before the Capitales loaded the bags in the eighth, scoring once on a fielder's choice from Zeb Roos and another on a single from Young.

Looking to break the scoreless bid, the Titans filled the bags in the bottom of the eighth. Smith's ground ball back to the mound only resulted in one out at first, seeing Thomas Ferroggiaro cross the dish.

After eight, the game was called per Frontier League rules of no new inning being allowed to start after midnight.

Jackie Urbaez doubled and walked as the Titans posted a season-low three hits in the loss.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series with the Québec Capitales on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The series finale on Sunday is Father's Day, in which fans can play catch on the field after the game with Dad. Next week, the Titans travel to Québec City before coming back home to start a six-game homestand with New Jersey and Tri-City. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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