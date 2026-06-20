ValleyCats Offense Stays Hot in Loss at Brockton

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats continued to provide plenty of entertainment even as they fell to the Brockton Rox, 13-10, on June 19.

The offense, averaging over seven runs a game, knocked out 15 hits including two-run doubles for Ian Walters (2-for-5, R, 2 RBI) and Josh Leslie (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI) early on. Aaron Whitley (2-for-4, SAC, SB, 2 RBI) added in a two-run single in the top of the fifth. It was the third game in a row and fourth of the last five the ValleyCats have put up double digit runs.

Dylan Broderick and Brayden Jobert stayed hot at the top of the ValleyCats lineup going a combined 4-for-9 with two runs, two RBI, and two walks for the ValleyCats (13-21).

Wes Albert started, but was hit in the leg by a line drive in the bottom of the first and gave way to Luis Misla who struck out three. Lucas Gordillo struck out four in relief.

Jack-Thomas Wold was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for Brockton (15-20).

The second game of the series is set for Saturday, June 20, with first pitch scheduled for 6:20 p.m.

The ValleyCats return to The Joe for the first game of a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 23 which is Claire Hutton Bobblehead Night presented by Snapple. The first 1,000 fans will get their own keepsake!







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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