ValleyCats Offense Stays Hot in Loss at Brockton
Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
The Tri-City ValleyCats continued to provide plenty of entertainment even as they fell to the Brockton Rox, 13-10, on June 19.
The offense, averaging over seven runs a game, knocked out 15 hits including two-run doubles for Ian Walters (2-for-5, R, 2 RBI) and Josh Leslie (3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI) early on. Aaron Whitley (2-for-4, SAC, SB, 2 RBI) added in a two-run single in the top of the fifth. It was the third game in a row and fourth of the last five the ValleyCats have put up double digit runs.
Dylan Broderick and Brayden Jobert stayed hot at the top of the ValleyCats lineup going a combined 4-for-9 with two runs, two RBI, and two walks for the ValleyCats (13-21).
Wes Albert started, but was hit in the leg by a line drive in the bottom of the first and gave way to Luis Misla who struck out three. Lucas Gordillo struck out four in relief.
Jack-Thomas Wold was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI for Brockton (15-20).
The second game of the series is set for Saturday, June 20, with first pitch scheduled for 6:20 p.m.
The ValleyCats return to The Joe for the first game of a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 23 which is Claire Hutton Bobblehead Night presented by Snapple. The first 1,000 fans will get their own keepsake!
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