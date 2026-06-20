Offense Keeps Delivering as Otters Win Opener by a Dozen

Published on June 19, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (24-12) had another dominant performance offensively as they won game one of the series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (14-23) on Friday night, 13-1.

Garret Simpson got the start and put together another great pitching performance for the Otters, going five innings and only allowing one run.

The offense started in the third inning with a solo home run from T.J. Salvaggio. Two more came across the next inning on an RBI single by Marcos Gonzalez and a wild pitch that scored Sam Linscott from third.

Dennis Pierce hit a solo shot in the sixth to make it 4-0. Mississippi scored one in the sixth on a wild pitch, but Nolan Thebiay would escape a jam with runners on second and third base and no outs to keep the lead at three.

Evansville got that run back and then some. The first four batters would reach base to start the bottom of the sixth inning. Jon Ponder brought in two runs with a double, Pierce brought him in then Linscott finished the offensive push with a single to bring in Pierce. Five runs in the sixth made it a 9-1 Otters lead.

The eighth was more of the same with four more coming across. Gonzalez hit a two-run double and LG Castillo made it 13 with a single that brought in Gonzalez and Linscott.

On the bump, Thebiay pitched two scoreless innings, Alex Valdez threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Andrew Garcia closed it down in the ninth.

The Otters are 24-12, back to a season-high 12 games over .500. Pierce went 5-for-5, the second Otter to get five hits in a game this week (Jon Ponder on Wednesday/Thursday's suspended game). The Otters have scored double-digit runs in four of their last five games and have 19+ hits in three of their last four.

The Otters look to win their sixth home series tomorrow against the Mud Monsters at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2026

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