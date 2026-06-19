Otters Win Streak Ends at Six in Series Finale Doubleheader

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (23-12) took the series but couldn't sweep the Lake Erie Crushers (15-21), winning the suspended game 18-9 but dropping the 7-inning finale 5-1.

After Wednesday night's game was suspended, it was continued with the score tied at 5-5 in the top of the fifth inning.

The Otters immediately got the bats going just like in the first game of the series, scoring six in the fifth inning on seven straight singles, eight in total.

After scoring another run in the sixth, the Crushers found some life. An RBI single by Derek Vegas and a three-run home run by Joe Redfield brought four in and made it 12-9.

The Otters got an insurance run in the seventh and eighth, then put things out of reach with a four-run ninth that included three more RBI singles.

The Otters tied their season-high in runs (18), which was set on Tuesday and set a new season-high with 25 hits, 21 of them being singles.

It was a completely different game in the finale of the series, as Edwin Sanchez took the mound against Landon Willeman in the 7-inning affair.

Sanchez was fantastic, going through the first five innings without allowing a hit.

Lake Erie would score first in the fourth inning, bringing across three runs on three singles while taking advantage of two Evansville errors.

Amani Jones would end the no-hitter and the shutout with a solo home run to leadoff the sixth inning.

The Crushers extended their lead on two solo home runs before Brandyn Sittinger threw a scoreless top of the seventh inning to give the Crushers the win in game three.

The Otters are 23-12 after the short road trip. During their six-game winning streak, they outscored opponents 69-20 and scored 18 runs in back-to-back games. Lake Erie is now 15-21 and will stay home to face the Washington Wild Things.

The Otters are back home for a six-game homestand starting tomorrow against the Mississippi Mud Monsters at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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