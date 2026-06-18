Jackals Back in the Win Column

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - Behind a season-best performance from pitcher Sonny Fauci and a balanced offensive attack, the New Jersey Jackals rolled to a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Titans on Wednesday morning at Hinchliffe Stadium, evening the three-game series at one game apiece.

Fauci was in complete command from the first pitch, striking out 12 batters over six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits. The right-hander recorded his first five outs via strikeout and never allowed Ottawa to establish any offensive rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Jackals offense wasted little time giving their ace some run support.

In the bottom of the first inning, designated hitter Christian Hall delivered a two-run single up the middle, scoring right fielder Gustavo Sosa and third baseman Felix Stevens to give New Jersey an early 2-0 lead.

After the fast start, the game settled into a pitchers' duel between Fauci and Ottawa starter Ky Hampton. The Jackals threatened again in the third inning when Sosa ripped a double down the left-field line and center fielder Noah Furcht followed with a comebacker that resulted in Hampton stumbling on the mound.

The play led to a roughly 20-minute delay as grounds crews repaired the mound after the second consecutive game in which field conditions affected play. Despite the interruption, the Jackals continued to pressure Ottawa throughout the night.

One inning later, New Jersey flashed its defensive prowess.

With a runner on first, Fauci struck out Ottawa shortstop Thomas Ferrogiaro on a breaking ball in the dirt. Catcher Aneudis Mordan quickly popped up and fired a strike to second base to catch first baseman Mark Hernandez attempting to steal, turning a strikeout into an inning-ending double play.

The Jackals then added to their lead in the bottom half of the fourth.

Left fielder Martin Figueroa launched a solo home run to straightaway center field, giving New Jersey a 3-0 advantage and energizing the Hinchliffe Stadium crowd.

After another brief delay to repair the outfield fence following a collision by Ottawa center fielder Jake Steels, New Jersey continued to capitalize offensively.

Mordan delivered again in the fifth inning, lining an RBI single to score Stevens and extend the Jackals' lead to 4-0.

Fauci took over from there.

The right-hander finished his outing in style during the sixth inning. After issuing a two-out walk, he froze Hernandez with a called third strike to cap his night. Fauci pumped his fist walking off the mound as the home crowd rose to its feet following his dominant six-inning performance.

"I felt like everything was working," Fauci said. "I was getting ahead with the heater and putting hitters away with the slider and curveball. Everything was on for me today."

Jo Jo Rodriguez entered in relief during the seventh inning and surrendered a solo home run to Titans catcher Daniel McElveny, but quickly settled down and received help from the defense as New Jersey turned a crisp 6-4-3 double play to erase a potential rally.

Mordan continued his outstanding night in the eighth inning, launching a solo home run to left field for his second hit and second RBI of the game.

The catcher played a key role in Fauci's success throughout the evening.

"I communicated with him before the game and told him to keep the same plan for every inning," Mordan said. "He trusted it and executed."

The Jackals threatened to break the game open later in the inning after loading the bases with two outs, but Ottawa escaped without further damage.

Connor Maryniak closed the door in the ninth inning, finishing off the victory and securing New Jersey's fourth win over Ottawa this season.

The win not only evened the series but also showcased the formula that has fueled the Jackals throughout the season: dominant pitching, timely hitting and strong defense.

New Jersey will look to secure the series victory Thursday morning, June 18, when the Jackals and Titans meet in the rubber game at Hinchliffe Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

Jackals Back in the Win Column - New Jersey Jackals

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