Edwin Sanchez Dazzles, Crushers Split Doubleheader with Evansville

Published on June 18, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Edwin Sanchez

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers pitcher Edwin Sanchez(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (15-20) split a doubleheader on Thursday at ForeFront Field against the Evansville Otters (22-12). They dropped the continued game 18-9, then won game two by a score of 5-1.

Continued Game 1

RHP Christian Scafidi picked up Wednesday's suspended game on the bump with men on first and second and nobody out in the top of the 5th. 3B Marcos Gonzalez lined an RBI single in the first batter of the resumed game to put the Otters ahead for the first time in the elongated game.

Evansville continued their hit parade dating back to Wednesday night. They poked eight hits in the inning and ended up with six runs in the inning. The Otters led 11-5 fresh into the continued game.

The Otters put across another run in the top of the 6th on a two-out RBI single by SS TJ Salvaggio. C Derek Vegas put the Crushers back on the board with a two-out RBI single. That hit proved huge, as CF Joe Redfield launched his first homer of the year, a three-run homer into the kids zone. The Crushers made it a game again, as Evansville led 12-9 after six innings.

Evansville scored in all five innings in the resumed game, plating seven runs in the last four innings. RF Garret Pike did rob a homer in the top of the 9th, but the Crushers dropped game one 18-9.

Game 2

Both starting pitchers settled down the feverish offensive output in the first three innings, but in the 3rd the Crushers started to put some barrels against RHP Landon Willeman. Both LF Sebastian Alexander and 2B Pavin Parks pulled deep fly balls that had home run distance, but LF LG Castillo and RF Sam Linscott robbed homers in the bottom of the 3rd to keep it tied 0-0.

The Crushers were able to break through in the bottom of the 4th. An Otters fielding error allotted Lake Erie's first run, then a double steal of home with CF Joe Redfield and DH Samuel Benjamin got the second run home. 1B Jacob Tobias laced an RBI single, and the Crushers had a 3-0 lead for LHP Edwin Sanchez.

Sanchez turned in a start the Crushers desperately needed. The 2026 SWAC Pitcher of the Year tossed five no-hit innings before the first blemish against him. It was a solo homer from 2B Amani Jones to lead off the 6th. Nada on the no-hitter, but Sanchez finished a quality start. His line: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K on 94 pitches.

Samuel Benjamin and Jacob Tobias both unloaded for solo blasts in the bottom of the 6th, extending the Crushers lead to 5-1.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger wasted no time getting the Crushers back in the win column. He struck out two in a scoreless 9th to nail down the 5-1 win and get Lake Erie off the shelf.

Edwin Sanchez (1-1) got his first professional win, and Landon Willeman (1-2) was tagged with the loss.

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Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2026

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