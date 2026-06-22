Crushers Walk off in Sudden Death, Take Series against Wild Things

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - June 21, 2026 - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-22) clinched the second series of the year against the Washington Wild Things (26-11) with a walk-off single by Joe Redfield in sudden death.

Lake Erie got the scoring started early as 3B Pavin Parks unloaded a 2-run bomb, giving the Grapes an early lead.

It was a bullpen game for the Crushers as RHP Adam Brouwer started the contest. Brouwer worked well through three innings posting the statline: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K, on 43 pitches.

The Crushers once again took advantage of Washington's pitching mistakes in the 4th. After a single by 2B Luis Acevedo and a walk drawn by 1B Jacob Tobias, a groundout by SS Jarred Watkins was enough to score the Crushers third run. LF Sebastian Alexander dropped down a perfect bunt that allowed Tobias to score. Lake Erie led 4-0.

The Crushers put all their chips on the table in the 5th inning as skipper Jared Lemieux made the move to RHP Brandyn Sittinger to get Lake Erie out of a jam.

Down four runs, the Wild Things ambushed Sittinger in the 7th, as Jeff Liquori drove in the first Washington run of the game on a double. With two runners on base, two Frontier League veterans battled into a 2-2 count. It was Washington's Andrew Czech who ultimately bested Sittinger, clearing the bases with a home run, tying the game 4-4..

In a tie ball game, the Crushers came out aggressive in the home half of the inning. After C Derek Vegas drew a walk, Alexander muscled his 4th home run of the season onto the left field berm.

Things looked bleak for Washington in the 9th, as they went down to their final strike with two runners on base. Caleb Ketchup, determined to extend the contest, singled to tie the ball game 6-6, sending the series finale to extra innings.

Washington plated their automatic runner on second base in the 10th, forcing the hand of the Crushers in the home half.

PR James Jett entered the contest as the extra innings runner on 2nd base. A clutch two strike single from Acevedo would score Jett to make the contest square 7-7.

Trusting their bats, Lemieux chose offense for the sudden death frame. Vegas, the ghost runner on first, tactfully worked his way to third. With two outs. CF Joe Redfield sent a line drive ball into center field that was more than enough to secure the Crushers the series.

Lake Erie took the series from Washington 2-1, as the Crushers upset the current Midwest Central Division Leaders. This marks their first series win since sweeping the Joliet Slammers on the road in mid-May.

RHP Christian Scafidi ultimately took the win in the Crushers bullpen day. He pitched just 0.1 innings but got the crucial final out to limit the damage in the 10th. Kelvin Perez of Washington was tagged with the loss.

The Grapest Show on Turf once again heads on the road for a six game series at Mississippi starting Tuesday. Lake Erie will return to ForeFront Field on Tuesday, June 30th, for a nine-game homestand. First pitch against the Joliet Slammers is slated for 6:30 pm. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2026

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