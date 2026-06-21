ValleyCats Outfielder Jake Reinisch Joining Athletics

Published on June 21, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release









Tri-City ValleyCats outfielder Jake Reinisch at bat

(Tri-City ValleyCats) Tri-City ValleyCats outfielder Jake Reinisch at bat(Tri-City ValleyCats)

The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce the transfer of outfielder Jake Reinisch to the Athletics (pending physical results and approval of final paperwork). This "The Joe to The Show" Update is presented by Curtis Lumber.

Formerly known as the Oakland Athletics, the Major League organization officially dropped "Oakland" ahead of a planned future move to Las Vegas.

Reinisch is in his third season in the Frontier League and second with the ValleyCats. In 20 games this summer he already has 25 hits including six home runs, 19 runs scored, and 25 RBI. He is second on the team in homers and batting average while leading Tri-City in slugging with an impressive .342 AVG/.461 OBP/.699 SLG/1.159 OPS slash line.

Last year, he led the ValleyCats in home runs with 20 in 78 games as he drove in 57 runs and put up a .279/.387/.572/.960 slash line in 2025.

Reinisch is the third ValleyCats player to join a Major League organization within the last ten days and the fourth this season. Infielder Parker Coddou headed over to the Colorado Rockies just a few days ago, Pitcher Nate Nabholz joined the San Francisco Giants last week, and pitcher Stephen Still went to the Baltimore Orioles in May.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-2, Shenendehowa alum knows Joseph L. Bruno Stadium well as he helped his alma mater win the Section II Class AA title on the field in 2019. After high school, he played in 154 collegiate games at Wake Forest, from 2021-2024, where he had 150 hits, with 26 homers, 108 runs, 126 RBI, and a .293/.422/.516/.937 line.

To note on Father's Day, Reinisch's father, Paul, was also a Wake Forest baseball player and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1990. Paul played independent league baseball himself for three seasons with the Albany-Colonie Diamond Dogs from 1995-97. Paul is currently the Athletics Director for the Troy City School District.

Jake is also working with student-athletes. As a graduate assistant coach with Russell Sage College this spring, he helped guide the Gators to a historic 37-8 season and into the Division III NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. Overall, the Gators finished No. 30 in the nation in the final American Baseball Coaches Association National Poll.

This is the sixth time a Tri-City player is set to join a Major League organization in the past two seasons, as the ValleyCats remain committed to player development. Beyond this year's quartet, right-handed pitcher Nick DeCarlo signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, and catcher Miguel Useche signed with the Chicago Cubs last season.

In total, over 115 Tri-City alumni have gone from "The Joe to The Show" since the team was established in 2002 including stars such as Jose Altuve (2009), George Springer (2011), and current Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown (2019).

Since 2021, when Tri-City joined the Frontier League, 21 ValleyCats have joined Major League organizations. Kumar Rocker (2022) - now in the Texas Rangers starting rotation - is the most recent notable Frontier League-era ValleyCat to reach the majors.

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Over 3 million fans have supported the Tri-City ValleyCats over 24 seasons as the Capital Region's premiere professional baseball team. Join the excitement by getting your tickets today through tcvalleycats.com, 518-629-CATS (2287), or the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

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Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2026

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